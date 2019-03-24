Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Sapna Choudhary

Congress general secretary UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary soon after the latter joined the party on Saturday. Choudhary was formally inducted into the party at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar’s residence in New Delhi. Speculation is rife that she could be fielded from Mathura to take on Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hema Malini.

On the choice of the Lok Sabha seat, the party sources said that Mathura has dominant Jat presence and Choudhary comes from the same background. Hence, she is the perfect candidate for the prestigious poll war. It should be noted that Choudhary had visited the Congress headquarters a few months back.

The dancing sensation from Haryana, who rose to fame with her ‘aakhya ka yo kaajal’ song, recently donated Rs 2 lakh to the families of Pulwama martyrs. Apart from her viral video, Choudhary is also known for her brief stint in popular TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2017.

Her popularity can be gauged from the fact that Choudhary beat Deepika Padukone and Radhika Apte in the list of ‘most searched women online in 2018’. With 1.7 million followers, Choudhary’s glamorous makeover was one of the major Instagram trends in 2018.