“Mamata Government No Better than Previous Left Govt”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in the same breath as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing her of doing nothing for the people and her party of targeting Congress workers. It is interesting that only a few days before Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee were at the same press meet outside Sharad Pawar’s house in New Delhi when she called for a pre-poll alliance.

Speaking at the rally, Mr. Gandhi accused the Mamata Banerjee government of being “no better” than the previous Left Front one. “Bengal is being run by just one person. She neither talks to anyone nor takes anybody’s suggestion. She does whatever she feels like,” he said. “Does Bengal not have any voice? Should one person be allowed to run an entire state?”

Mr. Gandhi also condemned the way the Trinamool Congress had poached his party’s parliamentarian in the north Malda seat.

“The last Congress MP has betrayed you by leaving the party. But this is a Congress bastion, and you should make her realise that one cannot work in Bengal by betraying its people,” Mr Gandhi said.