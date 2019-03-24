KeralaLatest News

Man arrested for raping SFI activist at CPM office

Mar 24, 2019, 06:03 am IST
The Cherpulassery police on Saturday arrested the accused who allegedly raped a girl in the CPM area committee office last year.

T.R. Prakasan, 29, a bike workshop mechanic and resident of Cherpulassery, was held from the bus stand within the police station limit based on the 164 statement given by the victim, who is an SFI activist.

The blood of the accused will be sent to the state forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.

The 23-year-old girl had said in her complaint that she was given sedative-laced drink and raped in the office where she had gone seeking assistance in bringing out the magazine of her college in June last year.
She gave birth to a baby girl on March 16 and abandoned her at Nagarippuram at Mannur in Palakkad the same day. The police registered a case against her for it.

‘The accused was arrested to collect his blood sample and send it for DNA test. He has admitted that he knew the girl and that he had sexually assaulted her. The victim will not be taken now to the CPM office where the alleged raped occurred.

