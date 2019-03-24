Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi:Smriti Irani

Amid demand for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka’s Wayanad, Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday took a dig at the former saying that after rejected by people of his constituency Amethi, Rahul staged the invite from Kerala.

AICC General Secretary Oommen Chandy on Saturday said the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has requested Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, but he has not yet commented on the proposal.

Speaking on the matter, Congress chief spokesperson Ranadeep Surjewala said, “A decision in this regard is yet to be taken by the Congress President. However, we thank Kerala PCC Unit, Congress workers, leaders and people of Kerala for the immense affection, for the respect as also for the desire with which they have urged Gandhi.”

According to reports, Rahul had earlier turned down the request, saying he did not now know much about the Wayanad constituency.

Interestingly, the party, which is contesting 16 out of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, has announced the names of 14 candidates but has not declared its candidates from Wayanad and Vadakara.

Targeting Rahul over speculations, Irani tweeted that after being rejected by people of Amethi, the former staged the call for candidature. She tweeted the message with hashtag “bhaag Rahul bhaag”.