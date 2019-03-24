KeralaLatest News

Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Wayanad is sending a wrong message,says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Mar 24, 2019, 06:15 am IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy is sending a wrong message in general. “Congress is facing BJP on a national level and they are facing CPM in Kerala. Therefore, Congress aims to defeat CPM even if they lose to BJP. What message is being conveyed by this?”, asked Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meantime, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said that they won’t withdraw their candidate from Wayanad. “We are confident. We will fight a very tough battle. Congress has lost its confidence. That is why Rahul Gandhi is contesting in Wayanad”, said Kodiyeri.

“Rahul has found out that Amethi is not safe. That is why he is contesting in Wayanad. A group and I group were fighting over Wayanad. Rahul became a candidate there in this situation. This is a liability for Rahul Gandhi”, added Kanam.

