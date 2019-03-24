Latest NewsIndia

Ravi Shankar Prasad Seeks Explanation on How Rahul Gandhi’s Income Jumped From Rs 55 Lakhs to Rs 9 Crore

Mar 24, 2019, 07:07 am IST
The BJP on Saturday pointed out the surge in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s income between 2004 and 2014 to question its source, making a claim that the Congress President had no ostensible source of income.

“Rahul Gandhi is a Member of Parliament, his source of income is salary, there’s no other clear source. In 2004 election affidavit, he declared his wealth to be ?55,38,123 it came to ?2 cr in 2009 and to ?9 cr in 2014; we would like to know how your asset grew to ?9 cr from ?55 lakh,” Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

He also questioned Gandhi whether he had bought two properties from Unitech which was linked to the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

Rahul, please tell what is this model of development? Till now we had seen ‘Vadra model of development’ in which an investment of ?6-7 lakh increased to ?700-800 crore in a few years,” Prasad added.

