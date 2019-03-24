Sexual assault against women: Man arrested

Police arrested a man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman. Sonu, a native of Jhajjar, Haryana had abducted women from Outer Delhi’s Mundka and sexually assaulted her in Haryana. Sonu had been previously involved in a fake currency racket and has also a case registered against him under the Arms Act in Jhajjar.

The police has disclosed that during interrogation Sonu has informed the whole thing. He came in contact with the victim’s brother and took her mobile number after persuading him for the bridal make up of his sister on Saturday. When the victim reached Tikri Kalan metro station, Sonu abducted her and took her to some unknown place in Haryana where he sexually assaulted her in his car and also threatened her of consequences if she revealed it to someone. The victim later called her husband who informed the police at Mundka.

Police then tracked the victim through the mobile phone call location. The accused had fled the spot and the victim was recovered by the police party from an isolated field in Jhajjar.