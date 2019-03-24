Latest NewsIndia

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Predicts the Number of Seats Congress Will Get in Loksabha Election

Mar 24, 2019, 02:04 pm IST
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Speaking at an interaction session with FICCI Ladies Organisation in Hyderabad on Saturday, claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get over 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress will not get more than 60.

“Nation needs more serious politicians than the fly-by-night ones,” he said.

The minister also said that a Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya and accused Congress leader Kapil Sibal of creating issues to make sure that the Supreme Court doesn’t deliver its judgment anytime soon.

About the Indian economy, he said, “We are strong on every parameter. From the most fragile economy status in 2014, we are the fastest growing economy today.”

