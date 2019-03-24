Virender Sehwag plays cricket on Dubai airport : Watch Video

Emirates revealed its ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 themed Emirates A380 livery in the build up to one of the world’s most anticipated sporting events this year.

Former India cricketer and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011 winner, Virender Sehwag, and Emirates sponsored Lancashire team players Saqib Mahmood and Tom Bailey helped to marshal the newly emblazoned aircraft out of the Emirates Engineering hangar.

The cricket players were accompanied by Emirates Engineering staff who had worked on installing the decal, and who were later treated to a game of mini-cricket by the aircraft.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy also made its debut at Emirates Engineering, and excited employees got the chance to take photos with the iconic trophy.