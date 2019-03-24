“Whether its Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Stands With the Left” Says MLA Muhammad Muhsin

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest a second parliamentary seat from Wayanad in Kerala —a “safe” constituency for the party — in what is seen as a bid to boost Congress’s prospects in the south and send a political signal to minority voters. Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin though felt that the move will only backfire and that the voters of Kerala will stay with the Left whether its Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi.

“Congress president who failed to build a consensus among opposition parties at Uttar Pradesh is in a position where he cannot contest from his own constituency. Now that Rahul Gandhi has reached South, it will be the surge of other regional parties including the one of Mayawati which will dethrone Narendra Modi. Whether it’s Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi, Kerala voters will stay with the Left” wrote Muhsin on Facebook.