You Won’t Believe the Reason Why Kim Jong-un’s Photographer was Dismissed

Mar 24, 2019, 11:19 am IST
The personal photographer of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was allegedly expelled from the party and fired because he took a close-up shot of the nation’s Supreme Leader, South Korean newspaper Daily NK reported, citing a source in Pyongyang.

The photographer was identified only by his surname Ri, and he was dismissed after he scrambled for better snaps of the dictator during so-called elections.

According to Pyongyang sources, he was guilty of ‘adjusting the angle so that the camera’s flash covered the Dear and Respected Supreme Leader Comrade’s neck’.

He was also blamed for violating two other rules – one banning photography within two metres of the leader, and another prohibiting pictures or video from being taken directly in front of him.

The incident occurred when Kim Jong-un made a public appearance during North Korea’s so-called elections on March 10. The dictator had arrived to cast his vote and, when he stopped to wave at the crowd, Ri stepped in front of him to take a photo.

