Youth arrested for stealing from temple

A young man aged 25 was arrested for stealing from the temple. The Delhi police arrested Puram a resident of Gurugram from Bandhwari village in Haryana for allegedly breaking into a temple in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area and stealing silver coins and cash.

Earlier the temple authorities lodged a complaint that silver coins, brass bells, cash etc. had been stolen from the temple. Following a tip-off, a trap was laid and Puram was arrested, and all stolen articles were recovered from him.

With Puram’s arrest, the police claimed to have solved another case of theft at Baba Kishan Das Kholi temple in Delhi’s Bhati Mines. The accused was previously arrested by the Faridabad and the Gurugram Police.