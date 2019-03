The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that security forces have arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists from the outskirts of Srinagar.

Police said they were arrested at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla road following intelligence information. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Rayees Hurrah, Shahid Bhat and Ishaq Lone. Police said, ammunition, including live rounds, was seized from them.