Actress Jaya Prada set to join BJP today

Actress turned politician Jaya Prada is likely to join BJP today. She is tipped to contest from Rampur seat, where she had won in the past. If Jaya Prada decides to contest, she will be squaring off against Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan. Jaya Prada and Azam Khan had a public fall out when both where part of the Samajwadi Party in 2009.

In her long political career, Jaya Prada has been part of several political outfits. She started her political stint with TDP, but later left the party after dispute with Chandrababu Naidu. She later joined SP and became MP from Rampur in 2004 and 2009. However, she was expelled from SP in 2010. Alongside, Amar Singh she later floated Rashtriya Lok Manch next year, but the party failed to gain any traction in Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, Jaya Prada contested Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Bijnor.

In recent year, Amar Singh has increasingly become closer to BJP even adding Chowdikar to his Twitter handle. Seems like after five years, Jaya Prada is too ready to take another plunge in electoral politics.