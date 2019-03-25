CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Ajith’s new film ‘ Nerkonda Paarvai’ will be released in August

Tamil film superstar Ajith Kumar’s new film ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ will be released on August 10. The film is a remake of a Bollywood film. The film is the remake of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s acclaimed Hindi courtroom drama Pink (2016). The Bollywood film ‘Pink’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapse Pannu was a huge blockbuster. In the Tamil remake, Ajith Kumar will do the role which Amitabh has done in Hindi.

The Tamil version of the film is directed by H.Vinoth. Vinoth’s earlier films – Sathuranga Vettai, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru- have both won box office and critical acclaim. The film is produced by ZEE Studios and Boney Kapoor.

