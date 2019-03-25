Ajith’s new film ‘ Nerkonda Paarvai’ will be released in August

Tamil film superstar Ajith Kumar’s new film ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ will be released on August 10. The film is a remake of a Bollywood film. The film is the remake of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s acclaimed Hindi courtroom drama Pink (2016). The Bollywood film ‘Pink’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapse Pannu was a huge blockbuster. In the Tamil remake, Ajith Kumar will do the role which Amitabh has done in Hindi.

Release date confirmed… #Tamil remake of #Pink, titled #NerkondaPaarvai, starring Ajith Kumar, to release on 10 Aug 2019… Vidya Balan in special appearance… Currently being filmed in #Hyderabad… Directed by H Vinoth… Produced by Boney Kapoor. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2019

The Tamil version of the film is directed by H.Vinoth. Vinoth’s earlier films – Sathuranga Vettai, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru- have both won box office and critical acclaim. The film is produced by ZEE Studios and Boney Kapoor.