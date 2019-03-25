CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Asif Ali and Amala Paul to team up once again

Mar 25, 2019, 12:00 am IST
Asif Ali and Amala Paul to team up for Parannu Parannu

Asif Ali and Amala Paul will be seen together once again in director Sugeeth’s upcoming romcom titled ‘Parannu Parannu’. Asif and Amala have earlier shared screen space in ‘Ithu Nammude Katha’ but they were not paired in it. Asif Ali had worked with director Sugeeth, in ‘Ordinary’.

‘Parannu Parannu’ is produced by Ajeesh OK under the banner of Dream Walk Productions. Debutant Jojan Abraham has scripted the movie. Vivek Menon is the cinematographer and music department will be handled by Vikam Subramanya.

