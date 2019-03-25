Latest NewsIndia

Bus fall in to a gorge killing four, 45 others injured

Mar 25, 2019, 07:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Maharashtra, four passengers were killed and 45 others injured yesterday when their bus fell into a gorge in Palghar district. The incident occurred during wee hours yesterday in Torangane ghat between Mokhada and Trimbakeshwar villages.

Tags

Related Articles

Google named its ‘O’ beta version and it’s yummy

Aug 22, 2017, 01:44 pm IST
submarine

Central government to release Rs 60,000 Crore for Submarine Programme

Jun 12, 2017, 10:21 am IST

Our’s is a scam-free government, claims Arun Jaitley

Dec 16, 2018, 11:32 pm IST

Triple Talaq : 62-year-old husband divorces 29-year-old wife via WhatsApp

Sep 19, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close