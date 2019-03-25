Latest NewsIndia

Clash between ABVP, SFI Activists ; 17 Injured

Mar 25, 2019, 06:53 am IST
Seventeen students of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) were injured in a clash between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) near the university campus on Sunday, police said.

The clash erupted over sharing of a ground where ABVP activists converge for ‘shakha’ and SFI members play cricket.

The two groups in their complaints to police accused each other of initiating the scuffle.

ABVP vice-president Ashwani alleged SFI members attacked them with sharp-edged weapons around 6 am.

SFI’s university president Vikram claimed ABVP activists attacked them with sticks when they were playing cricket in the Potterhill ground.

ABVP activists also protested at Summerhill chowk in the afternoon, alleging SFI workers entered their hostel rooms forcibly and attacked them.

Based on the complaints filed by the two groups, FIRs have been registered at the Boileauganj police station, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

