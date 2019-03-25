Congress will not support Prakash Raj; Announced party candidate

Congress will field the party’s candidate in Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency. The party will not support independent candidate South-Indian actor Prakash Raj. Earlier Prakash Raj has asked all opposition parties to support him, to avoid splitting of anti-BJP votes. But Congress has fielded Rizwan Arshad as its candidate.

Actor Prakash Raj who has already filed nomination has started campaigning. Left parties and AAP has extended their support to the actor. AAP has secured 40,000 votes in the last election.