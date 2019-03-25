Don’t need 56 parties to win an election,Need a 56-inch chest : Shiv Sena

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a joint rally between the BJP and ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur has sent a strong signal to the Opposition and the ruling alliance chipped in the issue of armed forces and answering back to the terrorists.

The Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said at the rally that this election will be fought between those who give it back to the enemies and others who keep questioning the decorated armed forces for petty political gains.

While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and CM Fadnavis visited the Mahalakshmi temple and after taking the blessings, the allies launched their poll campaign for the 2019 elections, wherein Maharashtra holds 48 seats and is deemed to be second highest after UP.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, while taking a jibe at the Opposition (Congress-NCP), said, “We have decided on our alliance and even distributed tickets, but what about the opposition? They say they are 56 parties in all, but you don’t need 56 parties to win an election. You need a 56-inch chest.”

While taking a dig at the NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has announced that he won’t contest the upcoming polls, CM Fadnavis said, “Our alliance with the Shiv Sena is a Hindutvawadi tie-up and also, we have nationalism in our DNA instead of our name.”

BJP-Shiv Sena are pitted in a direct contest with Congress-NCP and the election is scheduled to begin from April 11 and will go on until May 19. The counting and result declaration will happen on May 23.