Dr. K.T.Jaleel’s new Facebook post stirs controversy

Mar 25, 2019, 03:22 pm IST
Higher education minister Dr.K.T.Jaleel who yesterday ignited a controversy by comparing Congress president Rahul Gandhi with a migrant worker, has stirred a fresh controversy by giving an explanation to his old post. The FB post put by Jaleel questioning the Congress party’s decision to field Rahul in Wayanad constituency was criticised by many. Congress MLA V.T.Balram has harshly criticised the post by saying that the post raises racist abuse.

?????? ????????? ??? ?????????????? ??????? !!! —————————————-???????? ?????? ??????????? ??? ?????????????????, ????????? ????????.

Gepostet von Dr KT Jaleel am Sonntag, 24. März 2019

In the new post,  Jaleel argues that both Islamophobia and Communistphobia are examples of intolerance.

??????? ????? ?????? ????????, ?????????, ??? ????, ?????? ?????, ???????? ???????, ?????? ??????? ?????????????, ???…

Gepostet von Dr KT Jaleel am Montag, 25. März 2019

??? ????? ????????? ??????????? ???????? ??? ?????????? ????? ??????. ????? ??? ???????? ??????? ??????? ??? ????…

Gepostet von Dr KT Jaleel am Sonntag, 24. März 2019

 

 

