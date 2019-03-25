Election Commission orders 26 lakh bottles of ink

The Election Commission of India has ordered 26 lakh indelible ink bottles for the election process. The ink used for marking purpose is manufactured from Paint and varnishing limited headquartered in Mysore under from Karnataka Government. It is reported that the estimated cost for this will come around 33 crore.

21.5 lakh ink bottles were used in 2the 014 LokSabha election. Bottles with a length of 10 Cubic Centimeters are used for the election process. Chandrashekr Dhawani, who is the Managing Director of the Varnishing Company said it is 4.5 lakh less than the previous election.