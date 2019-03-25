Latest NewsSports

IPL FEVER: RAJASTHAN ROYALS won the toss; all eyes on Smith

Mar 25, 2019, 08:36 pm IST
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in IPL. The match is in Rajasthan’s home ground, Jaipur. Former Australia captain Steve Smith is back in the squad which is led by Ajin K Rahane. The Malayali cricketer Sanju Samson will enter for batting from the third position

Team Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gautam, Sreyas Gopal, Jofra Acher, Jaydev Unad Khad, Dhawal Kulkarni

Team Punjab: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Bungee, Mandeep Singh, Sam Kurin, Ashwin (captain), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Rahman and Ankit Rajp

