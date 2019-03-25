IPL UPDATES; Rajasthan Royals need 185 runs to win

IPL matches are getting hotter this summer. In today’s match Rajasthan Royals who won the toss elected to bowl first. The team has to score 185 runs to win the match against Kings XI Punjab.

Gayle from Kings XI Punjab who scored 79 out of 49 deliveries has helped the team to a huge score of 184 runs. Former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan also made his part contributing 46 runs out of 26 deliveries.

Punjab had a low start at the beginning. The team could only score 32 runs from the first 6 overs. It was Gayle who made the team into its full swing. Gayle has made 8 fours and 4 sixes in his innings. Gayle was dismissed by Ben Stocks after his opus magnum performance. This made Punjab lose their rope.