Job visas to Oman are to be made available Online.

Oman Government has now made job visas available through online. Oman had this facility in providing visiting visas. Now they have turned the thing open to job vacancies as well. The new innovation will be available from the end of 2019 says the government authorities from Oman.

Presently there are 36 Visas are applicable in Oman. Among the available visas visiting visas and sponsorship visas are made available through internet online facility. The measures are taken to make other visas also available through online means. This new measure would be beneficial for the NRI’s as job visas and family visas are made accessible through the internet.