Let IPL players vote from wherever they are playing from: Ashwin Chandran tweets to PM

Indian spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday requested Prime Minister Modi to allow the IPL cricketers to cast their votes from the place where they are playing from. On the other hand, Electoral rules mandate that the voters could only cast their vote in the city of their residence.

“Always thought voting is the fulcrum of our democracy and I definitely would like to urge the entire country, each and every one of you from every nook and corner of our country to vote and choose their rightful leader.” this is what Aswin said through a tweet.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the many representatives from various fields asking them to contribute from their part to make people aware of their voting rights.

The seven- stated LokSabha election will be held from April 11 to May. The counting will start from May 23.