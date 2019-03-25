McGregor arrested for stealing his fan’s cellphone

The MWA ( Mixed Martial Arts) champion, McGregor, had been caught under police custody for stealing the cell phone of his fan who was trying to take his photograph.

According to Miami Police, the champion was arrested and charged with robbery. The champ was leaving Miami Beach after 5 am when a 222-year-old boy came and tried to take his pictures. The champ who got agitated took his phone and stomped into the floor many time and took away with him. The police had caught him in his local residence and arrested him sentencing a fine on 12,500 dollars.

McGregor, is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion .