Latest NewsInternational

McGregor arrested for stealing his fan’s cellphone

Mar 25, 2019, 08:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

The MWA ( Mixed Martial Arts) champion, McGregor, had been caught under police custody for stealing the cell phone of his fan who was trying to take his photograph.

According to Miami Police, the champion was arrested and charged with robbery. The champ was leaving Miami Beach after 5 am when a 222-year-old boy came and tried to take his pictures. The champ who got agitated took his phone and stomped into the floor many time and took away with him. The police had caught him in his local residence and arrested him sentencing a fine on 12,500 dollars.

McGregor, is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion .

Tags

Related Articles

Myanmar and Bangladesh sign deal to repatriate Rohingyas

Nov 23, 2017, 10:11 pm IST

Married woman chops off boyfriend’s genitals

Nov 10, 2018, 09:40 pm IST

This is what Gujarath Poll taught them: Yogi Adityanath about Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh

Dec 13, 2017, 06:24 am IST
US Embassy

Man’s Backpack Blasts Near US Embassy; SEE VIDEO

Sep 5, 2018, 11:15 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close