Minimum income guarantee scheme : Poor families will get Rs 6,000 per month,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in a press conference on Monday said that those earning below Rs 12,000 annually will get minimum income support of Rs 6,000 per month. The Congress President added that the move to provide Rs 72,000 annually to poor families will benefit 20 percent of the poor population in India. Gandhi said that the minimum income of an Indian per year must at least be Rs 12,000 per month.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the move will benefit over 25 crore people. Gandhi called it the biggest minimum income support scheme not just in India but also all over the world.

“Wherever I go everyone asks me that what will be the minimum income guarantee programme. What will be its strength and how many people will it help?” said Gandhi.

“For the past 5 years the citizens of the nation had to go through a lot of hardships, so the INC India party has decided to give justice to the poor people of the country,” said Gandhi.