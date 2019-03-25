Oman allows US military to use its ports

Oman has signed an agreement with the United States that allow American ships and warplanes to take advantage of the Arab country’s ports and airports. The framework agreement is aimed at bolstering Omani-American military relations. The US-Omani deal was signed by the defence ministries of both countries.

The agreement will allow the US forces to take advantage from the facilities offered at some of the Sultanate’s ports and airports during visits of the US military vessels and aircraft, particularly in the port of Duqm.

Duqm port is located in southern Oman on the Arabian Sea and around 500 kilometres from the Strait of Hormuz. At the mouth of the Gulf, the strait is crucial to global energy supplies.