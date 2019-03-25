Latest NewsGulf

Oman allows US military to use its ports

Mar 25, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

Oman has signed an agreement with the United States that allow American ships and warplanes to take advantage of the Arab country’s ports and airports. The framework agreement is aimed at bolstering Omani-American military relations. The US-Omani deal was signed by the defence ministries of both countries.

The agreement will allow the US forces to take advantage from the facilities offered at some of the Sultanate’s ports and airports during visits of the US military vessels and aircraft, particularly in the port of Duqm.

Duqm port is located in southern Oman on the Arabian Sea and around 500 kilometres from the Strait of Hormuz. At the mouth of the Gulf, the strait is crucial to global energy supplies.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Former Minister P Chidambaram's reaction on his son's arrest

Madras HC pronounces verdict regarding IT notices issued against Chidambaram and family

Jan 2, 2018, 10:30 pm IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu can win if he contests election in Pakistan, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Nov 28, 2018, 05:39 pm IST
Nirav Modi-PNB scam case

Modi-PNB scam case: 2 more accounts frozen

Apr 5, 2018, 11:39 am IST

Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 becomes highest grossing movie of 2018

Dec 12, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close