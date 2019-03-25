Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan approves plan to open ancient Hindu temple corridor

Mar 25, 2019, 08:31 pm IST
According to an international media reoprt, the Pakistan Government on Monday approved a proposal to establish a corridor that will allow Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Sharda Peeth, an ancient Hindu temple and cultural site in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Sharda Peeth corridor, when opened, will be the second religious tract after Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan-controlled territory that will connect the two neighbouring nations.

India had already sent a proposal to Pakistan to open the temple corridor.

