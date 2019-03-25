Pakistani Hindu girls, forcefully converted to Islam, seeks protection from court

A man suspected to have assisted in solemnising the wedding of two Pakistani Hindu minor girls, who were reportedly abducted and forcefully converted to Islam, was arrested on Sunday, as the teenagers approached a court in Pakistan’s Punjab province seeking protection, according to a media report. The two girls, Raveena (13) and Reena (15), were allegedly kidnapped by a group of “influential” men from their home in Ghotki district in Sindh on the eve of Holi. Soon after the kidnapping, a video went viral in which a cleric was purportedly shown solemnising the Nikah (marriage) of the two girls, triggering nationwide outrage.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also ordered a probe into the issue. According to Geo TV, the teenagers approached a court in Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province seeking protection. “Police have meanwhile arrested a man from Khanpur who is suspected to have assisted in the nikah (marital contract) of the girls,” it said.

However, it is not confirmed whether the arrested man is the cleric who performed their marriage. Earlier there were reports that the cleric who performed the minor girls’ marriage was arrested from Khan Pur in Sindh.