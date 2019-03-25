Qatar holds the new record for building fastest turf ahead 2022 World cup

A record has been awarded for Qatar for building stadium turf fast in Al Wakrah Stadium where the 2022 FIFA world cup will be held. The workers only took 9 hours and 15 minutes for making the lawn in the stadium.

Al Wakrah is one among the eight stadiums in Qatar where the matches are going to be conducted. Reports say that 90% of the work related to the stadium have now completed. The making of the turf has made the sports fans jaw dropping. Qatar has over took their earlier record if 13 hours and 15 minutes. Now they have reduced 4 hours.

The stadium which could fit 40,000 viewers was made in 2014. The authorities have decided to finish the work during the end of 2019.