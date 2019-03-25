Latest NewsJobs

Research topic Controversy: HRD ministry says not issued any directive

Mar 25, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Human Resource Development Ministry has declined a report that appeared in a section of media that the department has instructed a directive in restricting research topics. The HRD ministry clarified that it has not issued any directive to restrict the choice of subjects for research. The ministry released a official statement today clarifying this.

The Ministry said, the government believes in the principle of freedom in research and has given impetus to improve and expand research facilities.

There was a meeting last year of Vice Chancellors of 11 Central Universities which were lacking in research. They presented a road map to improve research and discussed ways to promote research on issues relating to national priorities.

Tags

Related Articles

relief camp

Despite Constant Requests to Not Send Old Materials to Flood Camps, This is What they Got!

Aug 28, 2018, 05:28 pm IST

Case filed against Amazon’s India Head after delivering Soap instead of Mobile Phone

Oct 31, 2018, 07:35 am IST

11 killed and four injured in a minibus accident in Kashmir

Mar 16, 2019, 06:18 pm IST

Rafale Scam Documents: Congress MLA Shafi Parambil trolls government

Mar 8, 2019, 04:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close