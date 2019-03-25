Research topic Controversy: HRD ministry says not issued any directive

Human Resource Development Ministry has declined a report that appeared in a section of media that the department has instructed a directive in restricting research topics. The HRD ministry clarified that it has not issued any directive to restrict the choice of subjects for research. The ministry released a official statement today clarifying this.

The Ministry said, the government believes in the principle of freedom in research and has given impetus to improve and expand research facilities.

There was a meeting last year of Vice Chancellors of 11 Central Universities which were lacking in research. They presented a road map to improve research and discussed ways to promote research on issues relating to national priorities.