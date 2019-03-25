Latest NewsInternational

Robert Mueller‘s investigation Report: Trump claims victory

Mar 25, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
The White House and US President Donald Trump have hailed the key findings from a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, labelling them as an exoneration of the president. US President Trump said it was a complete and total exoneration. Trump said, it was a shame that the country had to go through this, describing the inquiry as an illegal takedown that failed.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders also described Mueller’s findings as a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.

