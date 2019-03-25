Sabarimala issue; SC rejects Kerala Govt’s plea to shift petition in HC

The Supreme court of India on Monday has rejected the State Government’s appeal to transfer the petitions related to women entry in Sabarimala temple from High Court to Supreme Court. Rejecting the plea, the Supreme court has asked the state govt to approach the High Court for further modifications of interim orders.

“Having heard counsel for the petitioners and upon perusing the relevant material, we are not inclined to interfere. However, the petitioners may seek modification/alteration of the order passed by the High Court by filing an appropriate application before the High Court. With the aforesaid liberty, the special leave petitions are dismissed” said the court.