KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala issue; SC rejects Kerala Govt’s plea to shift petition in HC

Mar 25, 2019, 09:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Supreme court of India on Monday has rejected the State Government’s appeal to transfer the petitions related to women entry in Sabarimala temple from High Court to Supreme Court. Rejecting the plea, the Supreme court has asked the state govt to approach the High Court for further modifications of interim orders.

Supreme Court

“Having heard counsel for the petitioners and upon perusing the relevant material, we are not inclined to interfere. However, the petitioners may seek modification/alteration of the order passed by the High Court by filing an appropriate application before the High Court. With the aforesaid liberty, the special leave petitions are dismissed” said the court.

Tags

Related Articles

Vivo launches U1 with waterdrop notch display : Price and Specs

Feb 19, 2019, 07:38 pm IST

Income Tax department seizes 3 properties belonging to former CM

Jan 31, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
investments of Rs 425 crore

Illegal investments of Sreevalsam Group: Crosses Rs 425 crore

Jun 13, 2017, 11:38 am IST

DMK moves High Court against 10 pc quota for economically poor

Jan 18, 2019, 02:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close