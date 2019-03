Prem Nazir was the icon of the Malayalam film industry before the era of Mammootty and Mohanlal began. Now, the two stars have released a book on the legendary actor. The book, titled ‘Nithyaharitham’, was released on a special event held at TKM hall Kochi.

The event was attended by the state culture minister AK Balan, along with a long list of film celebrities such as Kunchacko Boban, Jayaram, Kamal, TN Krishnankutty and Sibi Malayil.