Women tortured for being possessed by demons rescued

A woman who had been tied with chains for several weeks and allegedly tortured by her husband was rescued by police. The incident occurred in Sahiwal, Pakistan on Sunday.

Police said the suspect had allegedly kept his wife locked up at their residence for at least 20 days. Police was alerted by neighbourhood residents. The police have arrested the husband.

The TV footage showed the woman sitting on the floor of a room handcuffed and with her shackled feet connected to a wall with a chain. “My husband and in-laws used to tie me up and beat me,” the woman told police after her rescue. The man had chained his wife up “on the pretext of her being possessed by demons” and would regularly beat her up brutally. He had also taken their two children away from her, including an infant. The children presently live with her husband’s family.