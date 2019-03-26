3 dead, 54 injured as bus falls into gorge

Three persons were killed and 54 injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Dulhadev Ghati of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. The incident occurred near Harrai town in the district late last night. The bus driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.
