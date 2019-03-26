Latest NewsBusiness

79% alcohol consumers say Amazon would be their first preference for shopping when they are drunk

Mar 26, 2019, 05:13 pm IST
According to a survey conducted, it has been found that almost 79% of alcohol consumers have opted for Amazon once while they are on booze. Many among them assert it is their personal spot for shopping. In terms of the choice of the platform for drunk shopping, 85% of respondents used Amazon, followed by eBay at 21%, Etsy at 12%, Target at 9% and Walmart at 5%.

Clothing and shoes are the most common purchase the drunk persons have done. Some prefer to choose software also. However, the weirdest stuff people end up drunk purchasing include a full-size inflatable bouncy castle for a living room, a breast pump for a guy, tons of international flights, 200 pounds of fresh, 10-foot tall bamboo, and the list is endless.

 

