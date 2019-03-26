Latest NewsIndia

BJP activists fight each other

Mar 26, 2019, 05:19 pm IST
Bihar BJP activists fought publicly for not getting seats in the elections. The supporters of union minister Ravishankar Prasad and MP R.K.Sinha fought each other in Bihar capital. Ravi Shankar Prasad the BJP candidate from Patna Sahib was on his maiden visit after he was declared a candidate.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member RK Sinha, who was hopeful that will be provided with Patna sahib ticket was denied it. .The protest was against Union Minister and senior leader Ravishankar Prasad. The BJP workers protested outside Patna airport raising slogans “Ravi Shankar Prasad, go back, go back.

Shatrughan Sinha is the sitting Mp from Patnashaib. But he was removed by the party. Shatrughan Sinha will contest as a candidate of a grand alliance of opposition parties.

 

