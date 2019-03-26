Football players faces racist abuse

Racist abuse is not a new thing in the sports world particularly in football. African players are mostly abused in the field. Now a racist abuse controversy is burning in Euro cup football. It is reported that the English players who play against Montenegro have faced racist abuse. England has won the 5-1 Euro 2020 qualifying victory in Podgorica on Monday night.

Several English players including Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi – were the target of racist abuse during the match.

Montenegro also faces charges relating to crowd disturbances, the throwing of objects, setting off of fireworks and the blocking of stairways at the Gradski Stadion.

The UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Montenegro. The European apex body of football informed that the issue will be heard by its Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 16.