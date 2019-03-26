Latest NewsPolitics

Former telecom minister joins Congress

Mar 26, 2019, 06:58 am IST
Former Union telecom minister Sukh Ram and his grandson Aashray Sharma on Monday joined the Congress, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil said. Sukh Ram and Aashray Sharma met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and joined the Congress. A formal announcement was made at a press conference.

Aashray Sharma, son of cabinet minister Anil Sharma in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, seeks to contest from Mandi parliamentary seat. He quit the BJP after the saffron party renominated its sitting MP Ramswaroop Sharma from Mandi.

Aashray’s father Anil Sharma had been a part of Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government in the state from 2012-17, but joined the BJP before the last state assembly elections.

