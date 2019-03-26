Four Maoists killed in Sukma encounter

Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with troops of 201 CoBRA on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh.

Arms including one INSAS rifle and two 303 rifles were also recovered from Sukma’s Bimanpur. The operation is underway.

On March 20, nine people were injured, one of them critically, after Maoists blew up a civilian vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The incident took place around 7.45 pm near Peddakodepal village when the victims were heading towards neighbouring Dantewada district in an SUV to visit a fair, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Govardhan Ram Thakur said.

“All the nine occupants, including the driver, of the vehicle, were injured in the blast,” he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and admitted the injured people to a hospital, Thakur said, adding that the condition of one of them is reportedly serious.