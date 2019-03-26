KeralaLatest News

Heat Waves; Weather in Palakkad remains to continue in 41 degree.

Mar 26, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
The temperature in Palakkad now has risen to 41 degree Celsius. The situation has been continuing for two days consecutively. Apart from this, there were reports which confirm that two victims have been attacked by the heat waves in the district. They have been provided primary first aids confirms the health authority.

4 cases have been reported from Kottayam regarding the same. The reports say that the members of UDF who were engaged in the political campaign were the victims of heat waves. The victims were identified as Shekar, a street cleaner and a UDF member Arun who had the severe sunburn.

The recent death reported in Pathanamthitta Kozhamcherry where a worker fell unconscious in a hotel has confirmed the death reason to be sunburn. The conclusion was formulated from the post- mortem report. The death toll in Pathanamthitta has now risen to 36. The disaster management have issued a special notice containing etiquettes that have to be followed to avoid sunburn.

