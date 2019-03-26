“If Modi gives money to the rich, the Congress will give money to the poor” says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday promised that he will discharge a “surgical strike” on poverty. He also added that his party had been working for the last six months to eradicate poverty from India.

We will eradicate poverty in the country. This is a ‘dhamaka’. No country has done this in history. There should not be a single poor person in the country,” Gandhi said. “If Modi gives money to the rich, the Congress will give money to the poor,” he added.

