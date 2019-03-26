JNU Vice-Chancellor Accuses Students of Confining his Wife After Forcibly Entering his Residence

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar accused the university students on entering his home using force and keeping his wife in bondage inside for many hours.

“This evening, a few hundred students forcibly broke into my JNU residence and confined my wife inside the home for several hours while I was away at a meeting. Is it the way to protest? Terrorizing a lonely lady at home?” Kumar tweeted Monday evening.

Seven students have been on a hunger strike since last week in protest against the online system of entrance exam that will be implemented from this academic session.

“While last night’s violent behavior by students in front my JNU residence is condemnable, neither I nor my wife will file a police complaint against the students. We have forgiven them. Wish them the best and hope they will reform and not repeat such acts in future” he wrote on Twitter.

The JNU students union denied the V-C’s allegations and said the students were “protesting peacefully” and never entered the residence.