Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Bharat Dharma Jana Sena announces candidates

Mar 26, 2019
Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS Tuesday announced their candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Party chairman Thushar Vellappally announced the names of candidates for three constituencies. T V Babu will contest from Alathur, Biju Krishnan from Idukki and Thazhava Sahadevan from Mavelikkara. The names of candidates for the much awaited Thrissur and Wayanad were not announced.

In Kerala, the NDA is likely to win at least four seats, said Thushar at the press meet. Thrissur is the most winnable seat for the NDA. I should not announce my candidature. BDJS council will convene and if they ask me to contest I will surely contest from anywhere, he said.

