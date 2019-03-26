Latest NewsIndia

Man gets 10-year imprisonment for raping minor girl

Mar 26, 2019, 08:59 pm IST
A young man was sentenced with rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl. A Kolkata city court made this verdict.

Additional Sessions Judge at the Sealdah court Jimut Bahan Biswas sentenced 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for Abhijit Paik for raping a 14-year-old girl. Paik, aged 22-year- raped the girl after forcibly marrying her at a temple.

Paik was found guilty of kidnapping the girl from her home in Narkeldanga area in the eastern part of the city and raping her.

The court also directed the West Bengal government to give Rs 5 lakh to the 14-year-old girl as compensation under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

