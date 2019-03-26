KeralaLatest News

P K Sreemathy Seeks Vote For Election at Lord Ayyappa Temple

Mar 26, 2019, 07:39 am IST
Kannur: P.K Sreemathy M.P who had taken a stand against devotees in the issue of Sabarimala related protests made it into a temple seeking votes for the upcoming Loksabha polls. It was during the festival at Sree Dharma Sastha temple at Mayyil Chekkiad that Sreemathy reached the temple entrance and met people, seeking blessings and votes, reports Janam Tv.

It is reported that the Congress will probably approach the court seeking action against her temple visit and vote-seeking which seemingly violates poll codes.

Already there are allegations that CPI(M) has a dual stand on issues related to faith and that they tend to take softer stands when it is election time.

