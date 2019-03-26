Sanjay Dutt to Contest Loksabha Polls? Here is the Truth

Actor Sanjay Dutt has Put all rumors to rest, for once and all. Amidst talks that he is going to contest in LS polls, the actor on Monday said that he is not contesting the Lok Sabha elections. He also extended full support to his sister Priya Dutt, who is a Congress candidate from Mumbai Northwest constituency.

“The rumor about me contesting for the Loksabha elections is not true. I stand with my country and in full support for my sister @PriyaDutt_INC. I urge everyone to come out in maximum numbers and cast their vote for our nation! ” Duttwrote on Twitter.

Sanjay Dutt has not always maintained distance from politics. Sanjay was a Samajwadi Party candidate for Lucknow Parliamentary constituency in 2009. However, he had to withdraw his name after the court refused to suspend his conviction under the Arms’ Act.

Earlier, Salman Khan too had denied the talks of him entering politics.